Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Saves a Deer

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus helped out a deer who was struggling to keep it’s head above water in the middle of a lake.

He posted a video to his Instagram account the other day along with this caption:

“Found a deer in the MIDDLE OF THE LAKE today. No idea how it got there. It was panicked, shivering, panting, tired, swimming in circles. I got on the swim step and we pulled up alongside it and I was able to get my arms around the bottom of its neck and tried to pull it up but it was too heavy. So for twenty minutes we slowly shepherded this deer across the lake, like herding goats in Twilight Princess, to the nearest shore. We got there and the deer stumbled out of the water, looked back at us for a few seconds, and bounded off into the woods. We saved a deer today!!”

Mark is currently enjoying time with his family since Blink-182 had to take a break from touring due to COVID-19. They did make a fun quarantine video of their fans for the song “Happy Days” off their new album Nine. Check it out here.