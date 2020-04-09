blink-182 Delivers Video Featuring Fans
The video made me like the song more -- if that's possible
A few weeks ago blink-182 asked their fans to submit videos while in self isolation. That’s all the instruction that was given. Pretty open ended. Failed tik tok videos, singalongs, washing hands — really anything was fair game. Mark, Travis and Matt Skiba are also featured in the video, all from their own homes. Only took two weeks for the band to deliver their fan fueled video for their song “Happy Days,” enjoy below.