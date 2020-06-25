MAJOR NHL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SEATTLE

With the NHL season getting cancelled and then rumblings everyday of small tiny new developments, we still don’t know if we will have a season or not, that goes for this year or next, but one thing for sure is that the new NHL franchise in Seattle is coming. They haven’t made an announcement regarding the actual NHL team name, but instead Jeff Bezos, richest man in the world (started Amazon), decided to name the arena…Climate Pledge Arena. I don’t think Amazon needs the advertising at this point.

Read his statement below. The ice is from reclaimed rainwater???