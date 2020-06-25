MAJOR NHL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SEATTLE
Yeah their arena has a name, not their team...
With the NHL season getting cancelled and then rumblings everyday of small tiny new developments, we still don’t know if we will have a season or not, that goes for this year or next, but one thing for sure is that the new NHL franchise in Seattle is coming. They haven’t made an announcement regarding the actual NHL team name, but instead Jeff Bezos, richest man in the world (started Amazon), decided to name the arena…Climate Pledge Arena. I don’t think Amazon needs the advertising at this point.
Read his statement below. The ice is from reclaimed rainwater???
View this post on Instagram
I’m excited to announce that Amazon has bought the naming rights to the historic Seattle arena previously known as KeyArena. Instead of calling it Amazon Arena, we’re naming it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. It will be the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world, generate zero waste from operations and events, and use reclaimed rainwater in the ice system to create the greenest ice in the NHL. #ClimatePledge