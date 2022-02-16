Arizona Coyotes Ink Deal To Play In Tempe…In A 5,000 Person Arena

The Arizona Coyotes are one of the expansion teams that have struggled with attendance since the beginning. Various things have been blamed over the years, quality of team, geographical location, lack of interest, with the team claiming that their current arena in Glendale is out of the way for the typical Arizona hockey fan to travel to. And while all those might be true it has resulted in poor attendance for years– however the team has announced it has signed a new arena deal to solve those problems. The new arena is in partnership with the Arizona State Sun Devils’ new division 1 hockey program, which will see both teams playing in an arena for the coming years, that fits 5,000 fans. That’s about 15,000 seats smaller than your average NHL rink. Is it in a better location? Yes. A newer rink? Yes. Will it solve the attendance issues? Well, to a point, there may be the same amount of fans in the new rink but with much less room in the stands it will certainly look fuller…

Here’s a video the Coyotes released on their twitter…it seems underwhelming.

It’s coming together! 🏡 We’re in Tempe this afternoon checking out the Sun Devils’ new multi-purpose arena where we’ll play next season. pic.twitter.com/gEZ064IZAB — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 14, 2022

If you sweep through the comments you will find a common trend, which all fans seem to agree on. And that is…

