Listen Live

Arizona Coyotes Ink Deal To Play In Tempe…In A 5,000 Person Arena

The Arena Looks...Intimate

By Funny, Host Blogs, Morning Show

The Arizona Coyotes are one of the expansion teams that have struggled with attendance since the beginning. Various things have been blamed over the years, quality of team, geographical location, lack of interest, with the team claiming that their current arena in Glendale is out of the way for the typical Arizona hockey fan to travel to. And while all those might be true it has resulted in poor attendance for years– however the team has announced it has signed a new arena deal to solve those problems. The new arena is in partnership with the Arizona State Sun Devils’ new division 1 hockey program, which will see both teams playing in an arena for the coming years, that fits 5,000 fans. That’s about 15,000 seats smaller than your average NHL rink. Is it in a better location? Yes. A newer rink? Yes. Will it solve the attendance issues? Well, to a point, there may be the same amount of fans in the new rink but with much less room in the stands it will certainly look fuller…

Here’s a video the Coyotes released on their twitter…it seems underwhelming.

If you sweep through the comments you will find a common trend, which all fans seem to agree on. And that is…

Related posts

Super Bowl Ads Leak: See Jim Carrey As The Cable Guy and Mike Myers Return As Dr. Evil

Ice Fishing Leads To What?

‘Everything’s Electric’ Liam Gallagher Teams Up With Dave Grohl For New Song

*Listen* RHCP Drop New Single ‘Black Summer’ First Song With Frusciante In 16 Years

Have You Seen Someone Take A Dip In Kempenfelt Bay?

Dad Humour: “Hey Watch This Tape I Found When I Got On TV For Lying About Winning The Lottery”

Can You Hear If Water Is Hot Or Cold?

Shovelling Exhausted This Poor Guy On His Snow Day

Meet Davy Jones – The Team Dog For The Seattle Kraken