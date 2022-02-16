Listen Live

WATCH: John Mulaney and Andy Samberg are Chip ‘n Dale in New “Rescue Rangers” Trailer

It premiers May 20th on Disney+

Disney+ is bringing Chip n’Dale back to life in an upcoming live-action/animated film called Rescue Rangers.

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg are the voices of Chip and Dale respectively as they settle into their comfortable jobs as insurance salesmen. The movie picks up 30 years after the end of the TV show.

Their old cast mate disappears, which get Chip n’Dale into detective mode once again in the hopes of uncovering the truth.

