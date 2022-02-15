Brought to you by:

This coming Tuesday… will be a once in a lifetime event.

The 2nd Month of the year…The 22nd day of the Month… The 2 thousand and 22nd Year. 2.2.22!

And it’s on a Tuesday. So, yeah. We’re going to celebrate.

Rock 95 presents: The Ultimate Twofer Twosday!!

Starting at 8am double shots of your favourite artists, back to back, wall-to-wall. ALL. DAY. LONG. Every artist. Two songs.

Be listening to the biggest Two-Fer Twosday since the dawn of time, February 22nd 2022, brought to you by “2Guysonline.ca Shop all this week for featured products all JUST $2.22 only on Barrie’s Rock Station. Rock 95.