There’s Only One Way To Celebrate Flag Day!

Okay, maybe there’s two ways. Our flag has had such a wild ride in history! Like when it was “accidentally” flown upside down at the 1993 World Series! (See above)

Now, as someone who didn’t have cable growing up, I quickly found myself memorizing ALL the Canadian Heritage Minute commercials that played over & over again in the 90s. From “how can I get a decent shot of the peach basket?” to “I will repeat every word of this disgusting lecture to your charming wife”, I actually became a hit at parties when someone would request a commercial and put me on the spot to re-enact the whole ad. And I could! Unless I had more than a few beer in me. “I’m sure it means the houses, the village…”

But none of the commercials struck me quite as funny as this fourth-wall breaking, tuxedoed rant about what should be the Canadian flag. There’s actually one in here that I like more than the current flag!

But what do YOU think? Do you think the Canadian flag is perfect the way it is, or should we switch it up & freshen the design of what waves for us on the world stage? Regardless of your thoughts, I empathise with the confusion you may feel today not knowing if someone is flying a flag in support of a certain convoy…or if they’re commemorating February 15th, National Flag Day!

McCully