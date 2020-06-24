Listen Live

Apple Watch Update Can Tell When You Start Washing Your Hands

...and it'll set a timer for you

By Morning Show, Tech

If you take hand washing seriously (and who doesn’t these day) Apple is going to help keep you on track with their latest smart watch update. Apparently, the newest update (WatchOS 7) will be able to detect when the person wearing it is washing their hands. The watch then sets a timer for 20 seconds, which is the amount of time the government says you should be washing to avoid spreading germs. When your 20 seconds are up, your watch will vibrate to let you know.

Apple revealed the newest updates earlier this week at their annual virtual Worldwide Developers Conference. Other new features users can look forward to with this update include a sleep tracking tool. the watch will also be able to track dancing as a workout, let users create and access third-party watch faces, and you will soon be able to add a mask to your customizable memoji face.

No exact release date for the update has been announced, but Apple typically releases new software updates in the fall.

 

Related posts

Doritos Launches Free Streaming Service Inspired by Ketchup Flavoured Doritos

Noel and Liam Gallagher Broke up Oasis Over a Board Game

Jamie Foxx Confirms He Will Play Mike Tyson in Upcoming Biopic

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Will Use Blowup Dolls to Film Sex Scenes

WWE Suspends Production After Wrestlers Test Positive for COVID-19

Ford is Releasing a Brand New Bronco…on O.J. Simpson’s Birthday

Matt James is the First Black Lead on ‘The Bachelor’

NYC Recommends Wearing Masks During Sex and Other Things

WATCH: Guy Forgets to Turn off Camera After Logging off Zoom Meeting…