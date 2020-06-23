Listen Live

Alanis Morissette Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Iconic Album ‘Jagged Little Pill’

A concert film set to air on YouTube June 28

By Music, Videos

Multi-Grammy award winner Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her iconic album Jagged Little Pill by releasing a deluxe version as well as a live performance.

The new release will include an acoustic version of the single, “Ironic” which she already released on Thursday:


YouTube / Alanis Morissette

That version was recorded at Shepard’s Bush in London in early March, right before the lockdown.

She has also restored some of her classic music videos for the singles and they’re in 4k resolution.

The concert, Jagged Little Pill, Live, will air Sunday, June 28 and you can stream it on YouTube at 12:30 p.m. ET.

I had never actually listened to the whole album before until last week. I realized my parents had a copy so I borrowed it, popped it in in the car and relived the ’90s via Alanis. What a voice!

What’s your favourite song on the album?

Related posts

WATCH: Paul McCartney Plays The Trumpet in ‘When The Saints Go Marching In’

Rush Commemorates 40 Year Anniversary of ‘The Spirit Of Radio’

WATCH: Schitt’s Creek Cast Honours Teachers When A Special Guest Pops In To Surprise Them

WATCH: All-Star Cover Of U2’s Classic ‘Beautiful Day’

Journey Performs Socially Distanced “Don’t Stop Believin'”

WATCH: Billy Idol Performs ‘Dancing With Myself’ With Jimmy Fallon & the Roots

Discover unheard and forgotten music with Forgotify

Rare Video Footage Of Last-Known Tasmanian Tiger Released

Jake Gyllenhaal Shares ‘a love song in the age of quarantine’