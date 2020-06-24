Listen Live

Kensington Market Fight Involving Two Men + Two 2x4s

Video ended too early

By Uncategorized

This went viral earlier today as we can see two men that have had a disagreement about who knows what, but decided they both needed weapons to continue. This was taken in Toronto at Kensington Market, and I hope it doesn’t make me a sick-o that I wanted that video to continue for at least another few seconds..

Just another thing in my life that ended too soon..

