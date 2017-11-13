Five of the Most Dangerous Banned Children’s Toys of All Time
They don`t make toys like they used to...and that`s probably a good thing...
Snacktime Cabbage Patch Kid
These dolls were the most adorable cannibals. They mimicked a “real chewing action” and didn’t discriminate when it came to food, fingers, or hair. The Snacktime Cabbage Patch Kid was banned in 1997.
Clackers
Aka Click Clacks or Knockers. These toys were designed to be knocked together as fast and hard as possible. As you can imagine, plenty a lamp, tv, and likely bones were shattered by these toys before they were banned in 1985.
Easy Bake Oven
Despite these toys earned a spot in the National Toy Hall of Fame, Hasbro once had to recall over one million Easy Bake Ovens after a design flaw allowed the oven to trap and severely burn children`s fingers.
Lawn Darts
Aka JARTS. These were solid, heavy pieces of metal that were pointy enough to impale someone. 7,000 injuries were reported before these toys were banned in 1988 by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Sky Dancers
Six years after the mid-90`s debut of these toys, they were recalled after reports of over 100 injuries. Not to mention the countless light fixtures and windows that likely had to be replaced.
