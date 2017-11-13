Five of the Most Dangerous Banned Children’s Toys of All Time

Snacktime Cabbage Patch Kid

These dolls were the most adorable cannibals. They mimicked a “real chewing action” and didn’t discriminate when it came to food, fingers, or hair. The Snacktime Cabbage Patch Kid was banned in 1997.

Clackers

Aka Click Clacks or Knockers. These toys were designed to be knocked together as fast and hard as possible. As you can imagine, plenty a lamp, tv, and likely bones were shattered by these toys before they were banned in 1985.

Easy Bake Oven

Despite these toys earned a spot in the National Toy Hall of Fame, Hasbro once had to recall over one million Easy Bake Ovens after a design flaw allowed the oven to trap and severely burn children`s fingers.

Lawn Darts

Aka JARTS. These were solid, heavy pieces of metal that were pointy enough to impale someone. 7,000 injuries were reported before these toys were banned in 1988 by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Sky Dancers

Six years after the mid-90`s debut of these toys, they were recalled after reports of over 100 injuries. Not to mention the countless light fixtures and windows that likely had to be replaced.

Check out the full list here.