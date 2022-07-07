WATCH: Stranger Things Pushes Classic Metallica Song to Top of Charts

Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” is climbing the charts after being featured in the Stranger Things Season four finale.

Eddie Munson plays the song in the Upside Down to help distract evil creatures from his friends. He blasts the song in the “most metal concert ever”.

“Master of Puppets” has made it to song 12 on the Spotify Top-50 Global chart and is number one on Apple’s iTunes rock charts too.

Metallica’s bassist Robert Trujillo’s son actually played additional guitar tracks to the song played in the episode.

Metallica shared the scene and praised the Duffer Brothers for the way they’ve incorporated music into the show.

Here’s the clip:

It’s not the first song to be propelled to the top of the charts by Season four of Stranger Things. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” is still at #1 on the Spotify charts after being featured in earlier episodes of season four.