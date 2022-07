From July 8th to August 28th, 18 pieces are for sale with proceeds to support Tsi Tyônnheht Onkwawén:na language and cultural centre.

Three artists, Peter Horvath, Jeff Bartels, and Brayden Bugazzi, created these pieces based on lyrics from the extensive Tragically Hip back catalogue.

If you can’t make the trip up Highway 11cause of those gas prices, you can check out the collection, and buy them here!