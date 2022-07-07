Five of the Most Dangerous Banned Children’s Toys of All Time

They don’t make toys like they used to … and that’s probably a good thing. While some toys bring back a sense of nostalgia, others are the stuff of nightmares.

Here are 5 of the most dangerous toys that were ever sold …

1. Clackers

AKA Click Clacks or Knockers. These toys were designed to be knocked together as fast and hard as possible. As you can imagine, plenty of lamps, TVs, and likely bones were shattered by these toys before they were banned in 1985.

2. Easy Bake Oven

Despite these toys earned a spot in the National Toy Hall of Fame, Hasbro once had to recall over one million Easy Bake Ovens back in the early 2000s. Why? Because a design flaw allowed the oven to trap and severely burn children`s fingers.

3. Snacktime Cabbage Patch Kid

These dolls were the most adorable cannibals. They mimicked a “real chewing action” as they ate up plastic fries and other treats. The problem was, the dolls didn’t discriminate between food, fingers, or hair.

While the doll didn’t actually eat the hair and fingers, they would get stuck and many times the results were painful. In at least one case, the doll pulled a child’s hair out from the root.

The Snacktime Cabbage Patch Kid was banned in 1997.

4. Lawn Darts

AKA JARTS. These solid, heavy pieces of metal were pointy enough to impale someone.

7,000 injuries were reported before these toys were banned in 1988 by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

5. Sky Dancers

It wasn’t until six years after the mid-90`s debut of these toys, they were recalled after reports of over 100 injuries. Not to mention the countless light fixtures and windows that likely had to be replaced.

The toy was later re-launched in 2004 with a new design that only allowed the doll to launch if the base was pointed directly up. This must have helped prevent the number of injuries as there were no further recalls.

These are just some of the many toys that have been recalled over the years. The good news is, there are still plenty of toys from the past that are safe for kids to play with! Looking for a bit more nostalgia? Check out “The Toys That Made Us” …