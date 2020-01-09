WWE Ice Cream Bars are Making a Comeback

If you’ve been a wrestling fan since the 80’s, you probably remember those WWE ice cream bars (and that the WWE used to be called the WWF).

If not, this may jog your memory:

Great news, those ice cream bars are making a comeback. The originals featured wrestlers like Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior.

The new bars are slightly different than then originals in that they no longer have a stick or chocolate, which essentially makes them ice cream sandwiches.

I’m proud to say I was involved in bringing @CMPunk’s wish to life and these will be on sale at your local super market sale. A little different in shape and with no stick but they are coming back! WWE Ice Cream Bars! 🔥 @ryansatin @zmanbrianzane @JaimsVanDerBeek @OGkevingill pic.twitter.com/s4AP8BUY9K — Steven (@OaklandRovers) January 7, 2020

The original bars were actually in circulation until 2009, and in 2011 CM Punk made a request to bring them back:

Hopefully CM Punk gets his picture on these sandwiches. No word yet on when they’ll be hitting shelves.