WWE Ice Cream Bars are Making a Comeback

If you want some ice cream, come get some...ice cream

If you’ve been a wrestling fan since the 80’s, you probably remember those WWE ice cream bars (and that the WWE used to be called the WWF).

If not, this may jog your memory:

Great news, those ice cream bars are making a comeback. The originals featured wrestlers like Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior.

The new bars are slightly different than then originals in that they no longer have a stick or chocolate, which essentially makes them ice cream sandwiches.

The original bars were actually in circulation until 2009, and in 2011 CM Punk made a request to bring them back:

Hopefully CM Punk gets his picture on these sandwiches. No word yet on when they’ll be hitting shelves.

