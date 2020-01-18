BARRIE WOMEN’S SHOW 2020

There’s more to see and do at the Women’s Show this year, Saturday & Sunday January 18 & 19 at Bradford Greenhouses Barrie location. It’s three times the size with around 150 vendors at the show, up by one third from last year, exhibiting and showcasing a wide range of products and services from health and wellness to beauty, fashion, and design. This year’s show will include quite a few new elements including a personal make-over area and free yoga classes. The beginner yoga classes, about 20 minutes in length will be offered just before the show opens, at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday and Sunday. Bring your own mat and call in advance to register, 705-725-9913 ext. 325.

