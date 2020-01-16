Listen Live

Would you at least try it?

yeah, yeah, yeah... but would you try it?

By Food, Funny, Host Blogs

Our whole world is full of pre judgements that we make, that’s a fact. Once you’re older than roughly 25 years old, I think it’s safe to say you know what kind of food you like. You know what kind of flavour’s you enjoy and the ones you don’t. That being said, I am older than 25 and still find food creations that I have yet to try—and—- even if something has a gross name, or looks gross, even if I’ve been told  by someone that it is in fact gross, I still gotta know for myself. So when I saw this new trend regarding pizza, I didn’t write it off completely. Even though, it does look gross.

Apparently this was served in a Danish Pizzeria. Online user’s coined the term ‘Kiwizza’ for this kiwi topped pizza pie.

I like pizza, and I actually don’t trust anyone who doesn’t. I enjoy kiwis (the fruit) when they are around. So for sure I would try this. Would I like it? No idea. But I WOULD try it. Would you?

Related posts

Company Making Cardboard Beds for Tokyo’s Olympic Village Says Beds Won’t Collapse During Sex

Barrielicious 2020 Winter

WATCH: Most Disturbing Kiss Cam Ever

Going Over The Dollar Limit for Secret Santa – Ahole or Acceptable

Alligator Crosses Road In Montreal

Top ChefLicious 2020

Hasbro Releases New LONGER Monopoly Game

WWII Vet Says Key to Long Life Is Drinking A Beer-A-Day

WATCH: Elliott and ET Reunite 27 Years Later