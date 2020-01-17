Listen Live

Free Popcorn at Cineplex Theatres This Sunday

Free to all Scene members!

It’s very difficult to go to the movies and not be tempted by the hot, buttery deliciousness that is movie theatre popcorn. Well, this weekend you don’t have to feel guilty, because Sunday is Cineplex’s free popcorn day. The catch is that you need to be a Scene member to participate, that’s it!

This is the third year in a row that Cineplex has celebrated National Popcorn Day with free popcorn.

Here’s the best part about this offer, if you can’t make it to the theatre to claim your free bag, you can get it delivered to your house for free via SkipTheDishes. All you have to do is download the app, search ‘Cineplex’ and add the small popcorn to your order. More info on that here.

(cover photo via Dan flickr)

