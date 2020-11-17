Wolfgang Van Halen Releases First Solo Track, Honours Father

Photo via Rolling Stone/ Travis Shinn

Wolfgang Van Halen has finally released his first song, from his debut album which has been in the works since 2018. He admits the plan was never to wait this long to release his music but had been spending time with his father. Wolfgang, who goes by the name Mammoth WVH plays all the instruments in this song as well as lead vocals. The song is called “Distance” and is dedicated to the late Eddie Van Halen who passed away on OCt 6th of this year.

“As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I’d miss him. While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life. I never intended ‘Distance’ to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release. This is for him. I love and miss you, Pop.” – WVH