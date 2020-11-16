Adidas Unveils NHL Reverse Retro Jerseys

The NHL has given all 31 teams another option to sport during the upcoming season in a league wide theme of Reverse Retro. According the NHL.com that means, Each jersey was inspired by one worn by the team during a season that has some historical significance and the whole design process took about two years. Teams will wear the jerseys multiple games against each other in designated rivalry games during the upcoming season.

They will be available for purchase on December 1st although looking through them all you’ll that some are significantly better than others.

Some of the best include, St. Louis, Colorado, Carolina and Minnesota. Although perhaps there are more bad than good, Detroit’s is awful, Anaheim the worst, NY Islanders didn’t change anything and Arizona it’s tough to decide.

What do you think?