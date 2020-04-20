Listen Live

Willie Nelson Wants to Smoke-Up With You Today

Featuring the likes of Billy Ray Cyrus, Tommy Chong, Matther McConaughey and a ton more

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Weird and Wonderful

Willie Nelson wants to celebrate 4/20 with you. He announced a new live stream called “Luck Productions: Come and Toke It”. He will be hosting the variety show style live-stream for four hours and 20 minutes and it will kick off at 4:20 pm PST (7:20 EST). You can tune in at the Luck Reunion website.

He’s going to have a ton of artists, celebrity guests, chefs, comedians and cannabis experts on the show and will even feature a few of his watchers. You may even get to chat with Willie himself if you post a video of yourself smoking with the hashtags #comeandtokeit and #passleft.

The lineup for Nelson’s show includes: Billy Ray Cyrus, Tommy Chong, Nathaniel Rateliff, Matthew McConaughey, Jeff Bridges, and former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.

Related posts

Canada’s Wonderland Releases Recipe for their Funnel Cake

Tom Hardy Stars In ‘Capone’ *Full Trailer*

WATCH: Plane Lands on Highway in Quebec in Emergency Landing

Ottawa Teachers Make Video for Students to ‘Friends’ Theme

Pink Floyd Announces YouTube Concert Series

*Listen* Johnny Depp CAN sing?

Saved By The Bell Trailer – Yay or Nay?

Keep the music going from home with Live from Home

Turn your house into a zoo with Google augmented reality