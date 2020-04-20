Canada’s Wonderland Releases Recipe for their Funnel Cake

Canada’s Wonderland knows so many of us will be missing the excitement and thrill of being able to visit the park this year, which is why they’re trying to make social distancing a little bit sweeter by releasing their delicious funnel cake recipe.

The Director of Communications for the park, Grace Peacock released the recipe on the Canada’s Wonderland website. It’s a simpler version to make so we can all give it a try at home.

She even added a recipe for the delicious strawberry sauce they pour on top.

Here’s the full recipe from Canada’s Wonderland website:

Canada’s Wonderland Classic Funnel Cake with Strawberry Sauce Makes 3-4 large funnel cakes, or 5-7 small ones. Safety note: please keep children away from stove top and hot oil. Strawberry Sauce Make strawberry sauce first and store in a refrigerator. Ingredients: 250g Frozen Strawberries

1 L + 30 ml water

100g strawberry Jam

200g sugar

50g strawberry glaze (optional)

2 tsp strawberry extract

2 tbsp red food colouring

56g modified corn starch (clear gel) – (if not available can be replaced with corn starch; adjust amount as per packaging instructions for 30 ml of water) Directions: In a thick-bottom pot bring 1 L water to boil. Add sugar, strawberry jam, strawberry glaze, red food colouring and bring to boil on medium heat. Mix modified corn starch (Clear Gel) – (if not available can be replaced with corn starch) and mix with 30 ml water. Pour modified corn starch mixture slowly into the boiling strawberry jam-strawberry glaze mixture while stirring. Make sure no lumps in it. Bring to boil, add strawberry extract and mix. Turn off the heat. Place frozen strawberries in a heat-proof container. Pour boiling mixture over the frozen strawberries and mix well. Cover with a lid and place in the refrigerator until strawberries are thawed. Mix gently before you serve it with funnel cakes. Funnel Cake Ingredients 2 large eggs, room temperature

250ml 2% milk

250ml water

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

400g all-purpose flour

52g sugar

3 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

Oil for deep frying (enough to cover funnel cake)

Confectionery (Icing) sugar

Vanilla ice cream, for serving Directions In a bowl, mix all dry ingredients flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl, mix all wet ingredients eggs, milk, water and vanilla extract until well blended. Slowly combine dry ingredients into wet until completely mixed and there are no lumps. Do not over mix and make sure mixture is smooth. Pour mixture into a pitcher or squeeze bottle. In a thick-bottom pot, heat oil to 375°F. Test oil by dropping a small spoonful of batter in oil. If it rises to surface quickly, oil is ready. Hold the jug or squeeze bottle with the funnel cake mixture 3-4 inches above the oil (wear an oven mitt for safety). Pour about 1 cup funnel cake mixture in a spiral motion. With a slotted spoon carefully fry each side about 2 minutes until golden brown. (Be careful not to splash hot oil) Remove funnel cake and drain excess oil on paper towels. Serving Place warm funnel cake on a plate, pour about 2 spoons (or more as desired) of strawberry sauce over, sprinkle confectionery sugar and serve. If available, can be served with vanilla ice cream.

(cover photo via Clotee Pridgen Allochoku flickr)