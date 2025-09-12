Taste the Best of Barrie at Locallicious

Food lovers, mark your calendars! Locallicious is back, and it’s ready to showcase the best of Barrie and Simcoe County’s dining scene.

What started as a local food event has grown into one of the region’s most anticipated festivals. Hosted by Barrielicious with support from The Peggy Hill Team, the celebration brings together restaurants of every style—from laid-back pubs to upscale dining rooms—so there’s truly something for everyone.

Restaurants taking part

This year’s lineup of participating restaurants includes:

Salty Blonde Bagel Bar

The Farmhouse

147 Ristorante

Town & Country Steakhouse

B’Skope

Bayside Variety

Kenzington Burger Bar

Liars Kitchen & Social

Casa Mia

Tequilazzo

Friday Harbour Lake Club

Bull & Barrel Pub

The North

il Buco

The Dirty Oar Pub

Each restaurant is offering a prix fixe menu priced between $30 and $45, with three delicious courses—appetizer, main, and dessert. Menus are designed with variety in mind, making it easy for diners to find something that suits their tastes and dietary needs.

Why Locallicious stands out

This festival is about more than just good food ... it’s about community. By taking part, you’re giving a boost to independent restaurants and helping strengthen the local economy. You also get the chance to try hidden gems you may never have visited otherwise.

“Locallicious is an event that brings the community together. It allows us as a city to connect with our local chefs, try new food and explore places we haven't before. It is important to us to highlight the incredible local restaurants we have and create a wonderful experience.” Randy Feltis

For chefs, the festival is an exciting platform to share their passion, highlight signature dishes, and experiment with new creations. The result is a dynamic, collaborative food scene that continues to grow each year.

Come hungry, leave inspired

Locallicious has something for everyone—whether you’re chasing bold flavors, looking for a relaxed dinner, or just want an excuse to enjoy a night out with friends and family.

The festival runs from September 19 through October 5, giving you more than two weeks to explore all that Simcoe County’s restaurants have to offer. Don’t miss the chance to support local and discover new favorites along the way.