Taste the Best of Barrie at Locallicious
Food lovers, mark your calendars! Locallicious is back, and it’s ready to showcase the best of Barrie and Simcoe County’s dining scene.
What started as a local food event has grown into one of the region’s most anticipated festivals. Hosted by Barrielicious with support from The Peggy Hill Team, the celebration brings together restaurants of every style—from laid-back pubs to upscale dining rooms—so there’s truly something for everyone.
Restaurants taking part
This year’s lineup of participating restaurants includes:
- Salty Blonde Bagel Bar
- The Farmhouse
- 147 Ristorante
- Town & Country Steakhouse
- B’Skope
- Bayside Variety
- Kenzington Burger Bar
- Liars Kitchen & Social
- Casa Mia
- Tequilazzo
- Friday Harbour Lake Club
- Bull & Barrel Pub
- The North
- il Buco
- The Dirty Oar Pub
Each restaurant is offering a prix fixe menu priced between $30 and $45, with three delicious courses—appetizer, main, and dessert. Menus are designed with variety in mind, making it easy for diners to find something that suits their tastes and dietary needs.
Why Locallicious stands out
This festival is about more than just good food ... it’s about community. By taking part, you’re giving a boost to independent restaurants and helping strengthen the local economy. You also get the chance to try hidden gems you may never have visited otherwise.
For chefs, the festival is an exciting platform to share their passion, highlight signature dishes, and experiment with new creations. The result is a dynamic, collaborative food scene that continues to grow each year.
Come hungry, leave inspired
Locallicious has something for everyone—whether you’re chasing bold flavors, looking for a relaxed dinner, or just want an excuse to enjoy a night out with friends and family.
The festival runs from September 19 through October 5, giving you more than two weeks to explore all that Simcoe County’s restaurants have to offer. Don’t miss the chance to support local and discover new favorites along the way.
Live and amplified
Snag Our Newsletter
Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.
Related
Upcoming Concerts
Foreigner
With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most...