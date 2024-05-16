The History of Canada’s Cocktail- The Caesar!

The Thursday before the May long weekend, Canadians everywhere celebrate Canada’s Cocktail- the Caesar! Happy National Caesar Day, the official kick-off to summer.

But have you ever wondered how we discovered this delicious drink? I mean, when you look at it, it’s a weird mix of flavours that shouldn’t mix well. But it does, and here is the history of how we discovered the Caesar, Canada’s favourite cocktail!

The Caesar was invented in 1969 by restaurant manager Walter Chell of the Calgary Inn (today the Westin Hotel) in Calgary, Alberta. He devised the cocktail after being tasked to create a signature drink for the Calgary Inn’s new Italian restaurant. Eventually, he came up with the recipe Canadians have come to love: vodka mixed with clam-infused tomato juice, lime, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce, with a delicious celery salt rim.

Chell may have invented the Caesar, but widespread distribution of Clamato brought it to homes and bars across the country ~ Thank you Mott’s! ~ According to an Ipsos-Reid poll commissioned by the company in 2009, the Caesar, or Bloody Caesar, is the most popular cocktail in Canada; Mott’s estimates that more than 350 million are consumed each year! (That’s a lot of Caesar’s!)

Caesars have been around for quite some time, and there are millions of ways to make one. Some ways are easier than others though. If you want to celebrate in style this year here’s a step-by-step guide to making the perfect Caesar!

Whether they’re homemade, store-bought, or from your favourite local bar- It’s our Canadian Duty to enjoy a Caesar on this great day! Today is a great reason to hang out with family and friends as well!

Happy National Caesar Day! Cheers and enjoy