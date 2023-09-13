You Can Finally See Inside The MSG Sphere In Vegas

The hype around the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is only growing and it likely will continue until U2 plays the first show of their residency on September 29th. All of the photos and videos released up to this point have all been of the outside…which still looks cool…but it’s time to see inside the venue.

We knew it was an 18,000-seat venue with a huge screen. How big? Have a look.

First look at the largest movie screen in the world, inside the Sphere (via Darren Aronofsky) pic.twitter.com/ZY23Q1cWlv — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) September 12, 2023

That’s what the biggest screen in the world looks like. U2 opens up the Sphere later this month, and seeing a show there is one of the prizes just added to the Birthday Bash prize list!

You know being caller number 9 isn’t the only way to get in…