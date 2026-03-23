The Clever History Of Mini Eggs

The "New" King Of Easter Treats

Growing up in Canada, there were a couple of signs for multiple senses that it was Easter. The unmistakable sound of shaking that little purple bag of Cadbury Mini Eggs before opening, and the undeniable smell once you ripped off a corner.

Unlike traditional Easter cakes, hot cross buns, or cinnamon rolls, Mini Eggs are relatively new to the culture of Easter, but quickly became many people's favourite Easter treat.

Mini Eggs only arrived in 1967, introduced by Cadbury as a clever seasonal spin on their already popular milk chocolate and following the Creme Egg which came out 5 years earlier.

Texture > Taste

The concept was simple, but effective: take Cadbury’s creamy chocolate and coat it in a crisp, candy shell shaped like a miniature egg. It was a textural masterpiece. And has led to many imitations but nothing quite the same. Many people even utilize the candy coating by suggesting microwaving Mini Eggs to create a totally new, melty textural experience.

For years, Mini Eggs were strictly an Easter-only item. They would show up for a short window in late winter, build hype, and then disappear just as quickly. The scarcity made them special, but the demand made them too much of a money-maker to ignore. Starting in 2009, Mini Eggs became available year-round.

Mini Eggs In Modern Times

What’s interesting is that Mini Eggs are part of a larger shift in how candy is marketed. They helped prove that a “seasonal” product doesn’t have to stay in its lane. The same strategy has since been used across the industry, with limited-time treats slowly becoming extended releases or even permanent fixtures.

Today, people are using Mini Eggs in brand new, experimental recipes. From Mini Egg chocolate chip cookies, to cakes, even ice cream toppings, there's no right way to enjoy the #1 Easter treat.