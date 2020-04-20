Bon Jovi Cancel Summer Tour

Bon Jovi has completely cancelled their Summer 2020 Tour including their show scheduled for July 10th at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The band issued the following statement:

“Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries. These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come.”

Bon Jovi is set to release a new album entitled Bon Jovi 2020 May 15th and the tour to support the new album release was scheduled to begin in June. Bon Jovi will still take part in an upcoming broadcast to benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund on April 22nd at 7pm via Apple Music .