Website Features DVD Logo Bouncing Around To Kill Time

In another episode of “Things Your Kids Will Never Understand”, who remembers the DVD logo bouncing around the screen? Sometimes I’d watch it for far too long hoping to see it hit a corner.

If you don’t know what I’m talking about, this scene from ‘The Office’ should jog your memory.

So, if you’re looking for a way to pass the time…Here’s the website that is literally just the DVD logo bouncing around on the screen.