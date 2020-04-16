Professional Sports Could Resume Under Strict Conditions

New York’s leading infectious disease adviser Anthony Fauci says professional sports may be able to resume if games are played with no fans in stadiums and players are kept in lockdown.

Fauci says it is doable if nobody is allowed in the stadiums and players are put in big hotels (and well surveiled) near wherever the games will be set to play so they can stay isolated for the remainder of the season. He also recommended players be tested weekly after games resumes.

The MLB has been in talks to possibly begin the season in Arizona with no fans in attendance.

