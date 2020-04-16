Turn your house into a zoo with Google augmented reality
or if you have kids, more of a zoo
If you’ve been binge-watching nature documentaries or enjoy videos of animals visiting other animals like this adorable video of Penguins touring the empty Chicago Zoo, chances are you will really enjoy Google’s augmented reality.
Google AR is incredibly easy to access and you don’t even have to download anything to use it. All you have to do is google search a certain animal on your phone and click the “view in 3D” panel. Then you can use your phone to interact with a life-size virtual version of the animal! Here is the full list of animals you can view in Google AR:
- Alligator
- Angler fish
- Ball python
- Brown bear
- Cat
- Cheetah
- Deer
- Dog
- Bulldog
- Pomeranian
- Labrador Retriever
- Pug
- Rottweiler
- Duck
- Eagle
- Emperor penguin
- Giant panda
- Goat
- Hedgehog
- Horse
- Leopard
- Lion
- Macaw
- Octopus
- Racoon
- Shark
- Shetland pony
- Snake
- Tiger
- Turtle
- Wolf
- Easter Bunny
Along with viewing the virtual animal in real-time, you can also learn facts about it and even snap a selfie with your favorites. Try out this cool (and free!) feature right now.