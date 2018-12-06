WATCH: Tom Cruise Helps you Watch Movies Better at Home
HE took time out of filming the 'Top Gun' Sequel to share this with the world
Tom Cruise wants to make sure you are optimizing your home movie viewing pleasure before Mission Impossible: Fallout comes out on DVD and Blu-Ray.
He and director Christopher McQuarrie asked people in a very serious video to turn off the “video interpolation” function on HD TVs
I’m taking a quick break from filming to tell you the best way to watch Mission: Impossible Fallout (or any movie you love) at home. pic.twitter.com/oW2eTm1IUA
— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 4, 2018
I mean, I didn’t know this, but did they really need to deliver the news in such a serious manner? It feels like they should be asking for donations to help solve world hunger…not asking people to change a setting on their TV’s.