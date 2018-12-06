Listen Live

WATCH: Tom Cruise Helps you Watch Movies Better at Home

HE took time out of filming the 'Top Gun' Sequel to share this with the world

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

Tom Cruise wants to make sure you are optimizing your home movie viewing pleasure before Mission Impossible: Fallout comes out on DVD and Blu-Ray.

He and director Christopher McQuarrie asked people in a very serious video to turn off the “video interpolation” function on HD TVs

I mean, I didn’t know this, but did they really need to deliver the news in such a serious manner? It feels like they should be asking for donations to help solve world hunger…not asking people to change a setting on their TV’s.

Related posts

Andy Samberg Hosting Golden Globes

WATCH: Trailer for Ellen DeGeneres’ Netflix Stand-Up Comedy Special

Someone Called the Cops on Realistic Clark Griswold Light Display

You Can Stay Free at the Most Remote Hotel in the World

Sylvester Stallone Announces He’s Retiring Rocky

WATCH: Humans Created Robot Doctors and they did Grape Surgery

‘Game of Thrones’ Director Compares Security for the Final Season to The Gestapo

2019 Downtown Countdown Line Up Released!

WATCH: Live-Action ‘Lion King’ Trailer