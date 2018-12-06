WATCH: Tom Cruise Helps you Watch Movies Better at Home

Tom Cruise wants to make sure you are optimizing your home movie viewing pleasure before Mission Impossible: Fallout comes out on DVD and Blu-Ray.

He and director Christopher McQuarrie asked people in a very serious video to turn off the “video interpolation” function on HD TVs

I’m taking a quick break from filming to tell you the best way to watch Mission: Impossible Fallout (or any movie you love) at home. pic.twitter.com/oW2eTm1IUA — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 4, 2018

I mean, I didn’t know this, but did they really need to deliver the news in such a serious manner? It feels like they should be asking for donations to help solve world hunger…not asking people to change a setting on their TV’s.