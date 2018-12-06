There are a lot of different reasons people love to ice fish. Some like the quietness of the vast open landscape out on the ice, some like the sunrise early in the morning glistening over the frozen lake, others like the fact that out on the ice, everyone is an equal when it comes to angling and you can share in part of that excitement this weekend at the Canadian Ice Fishing Expo.

It’s Canada’s only ice fishing show and it’s fitting it’s held in Barrie, just a short drive from Lake Simcoe recognized as a world class ice fishery and one of the most popular in the Province of Ontario. Ice anglers come from long distances to fish the frozen waters of Lake Simcoe one of the provinces best destinations for the sport.

This weekend, the entire main floor of the Barrie Molson Centre will feature space occupied by more than 50 vendors specializing in anything you would ever need to get started in the sport all the way to the latest gadgets for the seasoned professional. There will be demo’s, tips and displays, seminars and some great prizes to be won including the $1,000 Grand Prize of a complete ice fishing package including brand new rods and reels, an ice fish hut, ice auger, tackle and more.

The show runs Saturday 9-5, Sunday from 9-4 at the Barrie Molson Centre just off Hwy 400 and Mapleview in Barrie. Adults $8. Kids under 12 are free. There’s free parking at the BMC. For more info click here.