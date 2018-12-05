Andy Samberg Hosting Golden Globes
Brooklyn Nine Nine's Jake Peralta alongside Sandra Oh who played Dr. Cristina Yang in Greys Anatomy.
We are pleased to confirm that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will be co-hosting this year’s 76th #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/H4ktWJ0jvk
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 5, 2018
Well this years Golden Globes are going to be an absolute riot! I love Andy Samberg, and with an unstoppable force like Sandra Oh, A Greys Anatomy Super Star, be his side for the night… I think we can all agree, there will be a lot of laughs! – Jake