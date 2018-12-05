Andy Samberg Hosting Golden Globes

We are pleased to confirm that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will be co-hosting this year’s 76th #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/H4ktWJ0jvk — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 5, 2018

Well this years Golden Globes are going to be an absolute riot! I love Andy Samberg, and with an unstoppable force like Sandra Oh, A Greys Anatomy Super Star, be his side for the night… I think we can all agree, there will be a lot of laughs! – Jake