Listen Live

Andy Samberg Hosting Golden Globes

Brooklyn Nine Nine's Jake Peralta alongside Sandra Oh who played Dr. Cristina Yang in Greys Anatomy.

By Celebrity Gossip, Entertainment, Jake

Well this years Golden Globes are going to be an absolute riot! I love Andy Samberg, and with an unstoppable force like Sandra Oh, A Greys Anatomy Super Star, be his side for the night… I think we can all agree, there will be a lot of laughs! – Jake

Related posts