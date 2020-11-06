WATCH: The Lego ‘Star Wars’ Holiday Special Trailer is Here

The movie takes place directly after ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ and features Rey going on a time-traveling adventure into some of the most famous moments from the franchise. She comes across the likes of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda and Baby Yoda.

Quite a few franchise favourites are returning to voice their old characters including Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Anthony Daniels (C-3P0) and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico).