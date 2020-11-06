The Trews Live From Inside

December 4th, 2020 Danforth Music Hall

Just announced. The Trews will be performing a special live-stream event on-stage from the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Friday December 4th. It will be the band’s first ever headlining live stream performance and they are very excited to bring this special show to you complete with high def visuals, lights, and concert quality sound for you to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. The band promises a few surprises during the performance as well.

This is a “ticket” event with a portion of the proceeds to go to the Unison Benevolent Fund. Live From Inside showcases some of our great national talent broadcast from favorite venues from across Canada. Be listening with ROCK 95 for a chance to win a live-stream pass code.