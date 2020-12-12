WATCH* Pikangikum First Nation Connect To Starlink

Starlink is SpaceX’s project to bring high speed internet to the world, giving areas of the world access to speeds of 130 Mbps, and right now the first communities are being connected the satellite network that surrounds the globe. One of those communities is the Pikangikum First Nation, a little under 2000 km north from Barrie. These guys went from the internet where you have to yell at mom to get off the phone to THIS!

Currently there are only a few satellites in orbit so when internet is available can vary based on what satellites are available above you, but when there is a satellite above, your community can get speeds as faster, if not faster, than other providers in Canada.