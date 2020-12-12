Listen Live

*WATCH* Pikangikum First Nation Connect To Starlink

The northern Ontario indigenous community went from dial-up to 130 Mbps!

By Entertainment, Host Blogs, News, Tech, Videos

Starlink is SpaceX’s project to bring high speed internet to the world, giving areas of the world access to speeds of 130 Mbps, and right now the first communities are being connected the satellite network that surrounds the globe. One of those communities is the Pikangikum First Nation, a little under 2000 km north from Barrie. These guys went from the internet where you have to yell at mom to get off the phone to THIS!

Currently there are only a few satellites in orbit so when internet is available can vary based on what satellites are available above you, but when there is a satellite above, your community can get speeds as faster, if not faster, than other providers in Canada.

Related posts

Listen: Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin cover Beastie Boys ‘Sabotage’ as part of Chanukkah Covers Series

Stream: Chris Cornell’s final studio album “No One Sings Like You Anymore” sees him covering Prince, John Lennon and more

The 2020 Version of The Fireplace Channel is…The Dumpster Fire

Watch: Arkells release video for their Christmas song “Pub Crawl”

Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin announce Chanukkah covers series

Greta Van Fleet Rocked It Live On Colbert

Today Marks The 40th Anniversary Of The Death of John Lennon

Osheaga Announces Headliners For Summer 2021

Album News From Greta Van Fleet Plus A New Tune