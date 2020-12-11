Listen: Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin cover Beastie Boys ‘Sabotage’ as part of Chanukkah Covers Series

December 10th marked the first night of Hanukkah, and to celebrate the holiday, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are covering tracks from Jewish artists for each of the eight nights. First, the duo have shared a cover of The Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.”

The new tune comes with a clip of Grohl and Kurstin recording the track in studio, as Grohl sings and takes to the drums while Kurstin plays the keys.

“As the only Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers with a lyric about kugel, we thought it would be a Shanda to not kick off this party with New York’s (and Abraham’s) finest…known by some as Shadrach, Meschach, and Abedenego known by their Imas & Abbas as Beastie Boys,” Grohl wrote of the track.

Check out Grohl and Kurstin’s cover below.