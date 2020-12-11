Listen Live

Listen: Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin cover Beastie Boys ‘Sabotage’ as part of Chanukkah Covers Series

Grohl and Kurstin are covering 8 songs from Jewish artists

By Entertainment

December 10th marked the first night of Hanukkah, and to celebrate the holiday, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are covering tracks from Jewish artists for each of the eight nights. First, the duo have shared a cover of The Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.”

The new tune comes with a clip of Grohl and Kurstin recording the track in studio, as Grohl sings and takes to the drums while Kurstin plays the keys.

“As the only Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers with a lyric about kugel, we thought it would be a Shanda to not kick off this party with New York’s (and Abraham’s) finest…known by some as Shadrach, Meschach, and Abedenego known by their Imas & Abbas as Beastie Boys,” Grohl wrote of the track.

Check out Grohl and Kurstin’s cover below.

Related posts

Stream: Chris Cornell’s final studio album “No One Sings Like You Anymore” sees him covering Prince, John Lennon and more

Watch: Arkells release video for their Christmas song “Pub Crawl”

Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin announce Chanukkah covers series

Greta Van Fleet Rocked It Live On Colbert

Osheaga Announces Headliners For Summer 2021

Remembering Scott Weiland on the 5-year anniversary of his death

Blizzard of Ozzy Yule Log

You’ve Gotta Check Out Rivers Cuomo’s Project

Dave Chappelle Has a Message For His Fans About ‘Chappelle Show’