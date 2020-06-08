WATCH: Pearl Jam Shares Uncensored Version of ‘Jeremy’ Video

Pearl Jam have shared an unreleased uncensored version of the music video for their song ‘Jeremy’ to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day (June 5).

The song was inspired by a newspaper article that Eddie Vedder read about Jeremy Wade Delle, a high school student who shot himself in front of his English class. It was originally released on their debut album ‘Ten’ in 1991. The original video won multiple awards at the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards.

Here’s the uncensored version. Warning NSFW or to play around your kids!

Pearl Jam has also shared a new version of their ‘Choices’ t-shirt that originally read: “9 out of 10 kids prefer Crayons to guns” on the back. The updated shirt says: “10 out of 10 kids prefer Crayons to guns.”