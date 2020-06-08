Listen Live

WATCH: All-Star Cover Of U2’s Classic ‘Beautiful Day’

A part of YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020'

By Music, Videos

Bono addressed the class of 2020 on YouTube’s ‘Dear Class of 2020’ tribute event where he made a commencement speech in advance of an all-star version of U2’s ‘Beautiful Day.’

“As an Irishman, I’ve always believed that America is not just a country, it’s an idea, it’s a dream that belongs to the whole world,” Bono said.

“Now I know in recent times, the world is being reminded that America is an idea that doesn’t even belong to a lot of Americans. And for many Black Americans, Lady Liberty’s torch is far from a beacon of hope. It’s often a flashlight in the face.”

“Now there were storm clouds over Dublin when U2 recorded ‘Beautiful Day,’ things were not as they might have been. But the song was not a description of where we were at, it was a prayer for where we could go, and a dream — like America is a dream — of where we might be. We now know that America is a song yet to be written. That America might be the greatest song the world has never heard. It’s a wild thought, that America is yet to exist. And even wilder that the Class of 2020 might be the very people to bring it into being.”

The remix of the classic from 2000 include’s Coldplay’s Chris Martin and many others. Check out the rendition here:


YouTube / YouTube Originals

