Travis Barker & MGK cover Killing In The Name

Travis Barker of Blink 182, and Machine Gun Kelly of I don’t really know what…he played Tommy Lee in the Motley Crue Biopic and yeah he is an artist as well because I thought he was a rapper last time I checked but apparently just singer is a more fitting title. It doesn’t take much to figure out why this song was selected by the duo, the video sends a pretty clear message. The thing that surprised be is how good it actually turned out? Still not a Machine Gun Kelly fan, but Travis rocks the drums and the song slaps.