Listen Live

Travis Barker & MGK cover Killing In The Name

The song is 28 years old and is very much relevant today

By Audio, Entertainment, Host Blogs, Music

Travis Barker of Blink 182, and Machine Gun Kelly of I don’t really know what…he played Tommy Lee in the Motley Crue Biopic and yeah he is an artist as well because I thought he was a rapper last time I checked but apparently just singer is a more fitting title. It doesn’t take much to figure out why this song was selected by the duo, the video sends a pretty clear message. The thing that surprised be is how good it actually turned out? Still not a Machine Gun Kelly fan, but Travis rocks the drums and the song slaps.

Related posts

No related posts.