WATCH: ‘My Octopus Teacher’ Becomes A Netflix Success

The incredible story of the unlikely bond between a man and an octopus has become a hit on Netflix.

A man by the name of Chris Foster was diving bare-chested in the freezing cold waters of the southern most tip of Africa when he saw an octopus hiding under shells and stones. He went over to her every day for 26 days, trying to be very still to prove to her that he wasn’t a predator. Eventually she reached out her tentacle and touched him. This started their breathtaking journey.

Watch the trailer below:



YouTube / Netflix

The nature documentary has received eight nominations for the Jackson Wild Media Award and won Best Feature at the EarthxFilm Festival.