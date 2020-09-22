Listen Live

WATCH: ‘My Octopus Teacher’ Becomes A Netflix Success

The heartwarming tale of a man who develops an unlikely bond with an octopus

By Entertainment, Videos

The incredible story of the unlikely bond between a man and an octopus has become a hit on Netflix.

A man by the name of Chris Foster was diving bare-chested in the freezing cold waters of the southern most tip of Africa when he saw an octopus hiding under shells and stones. He went over to her every day for 26 days, trying to be very still to prove to her that he wasn’t a predator. Eventually she reached out her tentacle and touched him. This started their breathtaking journey.

Watch the trailer below:


YouTube / Netflix

The nature documentary has received eight nominations for the Jackson Wild Media Award and won Best Feature at the EarthxFilm Festival.

Related posts

WATCH: Bruce Springsteen Shares His “Firsts” In Rolling Stone Series Episode

CCR Frontman John Fogerty Criticizes Donald Trump’s Use Of ‘Fortunate Son’ During Political Rallies

Brandon Leake’s Powerful Spoken-Word Performance On Racism Goes Viral

WATCH: Dave Grohl Joins A Fan To Perform Cover Of ‘Money For Nothing’

Twins’ Reaction To Hearing Phil Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’ Goes Viral

Neil Young Considers Suing Donald Trump For Use Of His Songs During Rallies

WATCH: Canadian Comedian Wows Judges On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Baby Red Pandas Arrive At Toronto Zoo For First Time In 24 Years

LISTEN: Bon Jovi Releases Protest Song ‘American Reckoning’