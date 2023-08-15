Rednex ‘Cotton Eye Joe’ Accidentally Plays Mid-Rally At Canadian Open

Cotton Eye Joe is a song you often hear at sporting events and yes– it’s catchy and familiar but it’s also very distracting. If you’re in the middle of doing anything that requires your full attention, likely any song, or sound for that matter, would throw you off. You might hate the song forever after that. If these tennis players didn’t already hate ‘Cotton Eye Joe’ I’m sure they do now.



Over the weekend in Montreal at the National Bank Open, whoever was in charge of the music may be looking for a new job. During the match between Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek, at a crucial point during the second set tiebreaker, ‘Cotton Eye Joe’ could be heard throughout the arena.