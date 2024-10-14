Listen Live

Watch "Art the Clown," star of "Terrifier 3" go shopping at Spirit Halloween

Terrifier 3 was top at the weekend box office
Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published October 14, 2024
By MJ
Art the clown Via bloody disgusting/youtube

After a successful weekend, the star of Terrifier 3 " Art the Clown" took a shopping trip to Spirit Halloween.

The demonic killer clown is celebrating his film bein top at the box office, so decided to spend his hard-earned money, and have some fun with the fans.

Played by David Howard Thornton, Art jump scared unsuspecting customers, browsed the aisles, and enjoyed selfies and fist bumps with his fans.

He was also very impressed by the store's " Terrifer 3" merchandise.

See his not-so-scary shopping trip below.

Feature image Via bloody disgusting/youtube

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close