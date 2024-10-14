Watch "Art the Clown," star of "Terrifier 3" go shopping at Spirit Halloween

After a successful weekend, the star of Terrifier 3 " Art the Clown" took a shopping trip to Spirit Halloween.

The demonic killer clown is celebrating his film bein top at the box office, so decided to spend his hard-earned money, and have some fun with the fans.

Played by David Howard Thornton, Art jump scared unsuspecting customers, browsed the aisles, and enjoyed selfies and fist bumps with his fans.

He was also very impressed by the store's " Terrifer 3" merchandise.

See his not-so-scary shopping trip below.

Feature image Via bloody disgusting/youtube