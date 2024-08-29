Steve Martin expected more from the Tim Hortons Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Comedian Steve Martin has an odd criticism about Tim Hortons Grilled Cheese sandwiches.
He made the statement on E-Talk.
During an interview with his " Only Murders in the Building" co-stars, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, Steve Martin said he had Tim Hortons a few years ago while on a trip to Canada.
" I ordered the grilled cheese, and the sandwich was just bread and cheese."
His co-stars were a little confused because that's the classic makeup of a grilled cheese sandwich.
Martin Short responded with a confused, " I don't get it?"
Steve said he was expecting something a little fancier, to which Martin Short replied, "What did you expect? Like lobster?"
Check out the cute exchange below.
Feature image from Associated Press by Evan Agostini & Tim Hortons Canada
