Steve Martin expected more from the Tim Hortons Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Comedian Steve Martin has an odd criticism about Tim Hortons Grilled Cheese sandwiches.

He made the statement on E-Talk.

During an interview with his " Only Murders in the Building" co-stars, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, Steve Martin said he had Tim Hortons a few years ago while on a trip to Canada.

" I ordered the grilled cheese, and the sandwich was just bread and cheese."

via GIPHY

His co-stars were a little confused because that's the classic makeup of a grilled cheese sandwich.

Martin Short responded with a confused, " I don't get it?"

Steve said he was expecting something a little fancier, to which Martin Short replied, "What did you expect? Like lobster?"

Check out the cute exchange below.

Feature image from Associated Press by Evan Agostini & Tim Hortons Canada