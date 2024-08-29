Listen Live

Steve Martin expected more from the Tim Hortons Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published August 29, 2024
By MJ
Steve martin- AP Photo by Evan Agostini

Comedian Steve Martin has an odd criticism about Tim Hortons Grilled Cheese sandwiches.

He made the statement on E-Talk.

During an interview with his " Only Murders in the Building" co-stars, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, Steve Martin said he had Tim Hortons a few years ago while on a trip to Canada.

" I ordered the grilled cheese, and the sandwich was just bread and cheese."

via GIPHY

His co-stars were a little confused because that's the classic makeup of a grilled cheese sandwich.

Martin Short responded with a confused, " I don't get it?"

Steve said he was expecting something a little fancier, to which Martin Short replied, "What did you expect? Like lobster?"

Check out the cute exchange below.

Feature image from Associated Press by Evan Agostini & Tim Hortons Canada

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
1
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close