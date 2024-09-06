Arkells Get Unsanctioned Drone Footage from Winnipeg Show

Arkells are going to be at the Paul Sadlon Arena on November 29th, we don't suggest bringing your drone hoping to recreate this story.

Seeing drones zooming through the air, and grabbing the coolest looking shots at outdoor shows has become more common. The best example was the All Your Friends Festival that just passed at Burl's Creek. The artist loved the interaction, Silverstein's singer Shane Told, being the finest example when he shouted for the drone to appear and gave his all for the mobile camera.

The difference between these 2 situations is permission.

The drone that was spotted at the outdoor Arkells show in Manitoba wasn't supposed to be there, but Max Kerman had no idea.

He started to perform and interact with the drone thinking that getting that footage from the organizers would be relatively easy. It wasn't. Max took to social media to ask the Winnipeg police to take it easy on the drone operator, and that he would love to see the footage.

The Winnipeg Police did find the operator and did take it easy on the guy, even saying the guy should end up working for the police service.