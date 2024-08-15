One of the best parts of the CNE is seeing the new and interesting food concoctions the chefs create.

This year's new menu is massive, just like the size of the food served.

Here are just a few of the highlights for this year's banquet.

Wasabi Ice Cream

Soft serve ice cream on a charcoal cone topped with nori and orange sugar pearls

Tzatziki Cheesecake

New York-style cheesecake topped with tzatziki buttercream, crisp pita, fresh dill, and garlic.

Karaage Soft-Shell Crab on a Stick

Just like the title says, it is a shell crab on a stick.

Giant Samosa

A giant 12 inch fried samosa filled with the classic potato and peas.

Kool-Aid Fried Chicken

Looks like a classic chicken sandwich except the chicken cutlet is a bright red

Uncrustables Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Beef patties, bacon, and cheese sandwiched between two fried peanut butter and jelly uncrustables.

You had me at uncrustables.

Check out some more food inventions below.

Feature images from dishedtoronto via instagram