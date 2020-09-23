Rolling Stone Has Updated their Top 500 Albums List

Rolling Stone has published a new version of its Top 500 Albums of All-Time from 2003, and 2012. There are some major changes from 2003’s list to 2020’s.

Here are the top 50 from 2020:

01. Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On

02. The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds

03. Joni Mitchell – Blue

04. Stevie Wonder – Songs in the Key of Life

05. The Beatles – Abbey Road

06. Nirvana – Nevermind

07. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours

08. Prince and the Revolution – Purple Rain

09. Bob Dylan – Blood on the Tracks

10. Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

11. The Beatles – Revolver

12. Michael Jackson – Thriller

13. Aretha Franklin – I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You

14. The Rolling Stones – Exile on Main Street

15. Public Enemy – It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back

16. The Clash – London Calling

17. Kanye West – My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

18. Bob Dylan – Highway 61 Revisited

19. Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp a Butterfly

20. Radiohead – Kid A

21. Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run

22. The Notorious B.I.G. – Ready to Die

23. The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground

24. The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

25. Carole King – Tapestry

26. Patti Smith – Horses

27. Wu-Tang Clan – Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)

28. D’Angelo – Voodoo

29. The Beatles – The White Album

30. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Are You Experienced?

31. Miles Davis – Kind of Blue

32. Beyoncé – Lemonade

33. Amy Winehouse – Back to Black

34. Stevie Wonder – Innervisions

35. The Beatles – Rubber Soul

36. Michael Jackson – Off the Wall

37. Dr. Dre – The Chronic

38. Bob Dylan – Blonde on Blonde

39. Talking Heads – Remain in Light

40. David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and Spiders From Mars

41. The Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed

42. Radiohead – OK Computer

43. A Tribe Called Quest – The Low End Theory

44. Nas – Illmatic

45. Prince – Sign O’ the Times

46. Paul Simon – Graceland

47. Ramones – Ramones

48. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Legend

49. OutKast – Aquemini

50. Jay-Z – The Blueprint

Here are the top 50 from 2003:

01. The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

02. The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds

03. The Beatles – Revolver

04. Bob Dylan – Highway 61 Revisited

05. The Beatles – Rubber Soul

06. Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On

07. The Rolling Stones – Exile on Main Street

08. The Clash – London Calling

09. Bob Dylan – Blonde on Blonde

10. The Beatles – The White Album

11. Elvis Presley – The Sun Sessions

12. Miles Davis – Some Kind of Blue

13. The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground

14. The Beatles – Abbey Road

15. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Are You Experienced?

16. Bob Dylan – Blood on the Tracks

17. Nirvana – Nevermind

18. Bruce Springsteen – Born to Run

19. Van Morrison – Astral Weeks

20. Michael Jackson – Thriller

21. Chuck Berry – The Great Twenty-Eight

22. Robert Johnson – The Complete Recordings

23. John Lennon – Plastic Ono Band

24. Stevie Wonder – Innervisions

25. James Brown – Live at the Apollo

26. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours

27. U2 – The Joshua Tree

28. The Who – Who’s Next

29. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin

30. Joni Mitchell – Blue

31. Bob Dylan – Bringing It All Back Home

32. The Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed

33. Ramones – Ramones

34. The Band – Music From Big Pink

35. David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and Spiders From Mars

36. Carole King – Tapestry

37. The Eagles – Hotel California

38. Muddy Waters – The Antology

39. The Beatles – Please Please Me

40. Love – Forever Changes

41. Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols

42. The Doors – The Doors

43. Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon

44. Patti Smith – Horses

45. The Band – The Band

46. Bob Marley and the Wailers – Legend

47. John Coltrane – A Love Supreme

48. Public Enemy – It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back

49. The Allman Brothers Band – At Fillmore East

50. Little Richard – Little Richard