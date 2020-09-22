Listen Live

WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Addresses ‘Toxic’ Workplace Allegations in First Monologue of Season 18

"I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power and I realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

Ellen DeGeneres addressed workplace misconduct allegations against her show in her first monologue of season 18.

Her show has been embroiled in controversy for the past few months after BuzzFeed News published a report detailing employees negative experiences on set.

The audience was patched in via video screens and her wife Portia de Rossi was present to show support at the end of the monologue.

