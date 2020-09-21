Watch: Weezer, Fall Out Boy go face to face on Celebrity Family Fued

Weezer and Fall Out Boy faced off against each other on last night’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

The two bands, who were set to launch the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day this year before they had to postpone it because of COVID-19, competed in support of charities. Weezer were playing in support of Reverb, while Fall Out Boy were playing for the Fall Out Boy Fund.

Actor Seth Green, who appeared in Fall Out Boy’s video for “This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race,” played on team FOB.

Watch some clips from the episode below.