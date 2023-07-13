Duncan Coutts of Our Lady Peace Talks Canadian TV, Songwriting, and Skiing | Rock 95 Interview

Join Duncan Coutts, the talented bassist from Our Lady Peace, in this exclusive interview with McCully from Rock 95. With the band’s highly anticipated show at Horseshoe Resort on Saturday, July 15th, this interview is a must-watch!

Get ready for an engaging conversation as they delve into Duncan’s intriguing beginnings in Canadian TV and the experiences that have shaped his remarkable journey in the entertainment industry.

You won’t believe it, but McCully actually got bullied for watching the show that Duncan kick-started his career on!

Duncan and McCully explore the creative process behind Our Lady Peace’s music, delving into how the group crafts their new songs and continually evolves their unique sound. And guess what? They even discuss the unexpected collaboration with Pussy Riot, which happened on a whim. The music world is full of surprises!

McCully throws a thrilling challenge at Duncan: Their Man War, a game of opposites that promises plenty of entertainment and laughter.

